SAN ANTONIO — A woman passed away overnight after her boyfriend told police she accidentally shot herself.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. this morning at the Carmel Canyon Apartments in the 11000 block of Culebra Road on the city's northwest side.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the woman on the floor. EMTs worked to revive her, but she passed away on the way to University Hospital.

Police have detained the boyfriend and a couple of other witnesses.

According to SAPD, the police are continuing their investigation into the woman's death after finding some discrepancies in her boyfriend's story.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with further details as we learn more information.