SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A tropical system is expected to develop in the Gulf of Mexico this week dropping heavy rain somewhere along the coastal states.

Because it is too soon to tell exactly where the tropical storm in the Gulf would land, everyone from Texas to Florida should be paying attention to the tropical depression.

KENS 5 has the perfect tool for viewers to stay ahead of the possible tropical storm that forecasters and the National Hurricane Center are predicting will be named 'Barry' by Thursday, possibly becoming a hurricane.

New as of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.:

-Nearly all the models have shifted well east of San Antonio, now favoring the Louisiana coast.

-NHC has increased the probability of development over the next 24 hours to a 70% chance and 80% over the next 4 days.

-The disturbance has finally splashed into the gulf.

-Models should have a better handle on the track by Wednesday afternoon.