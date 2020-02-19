SAN ANTONIO — Gelato favorite Paciugo announced Tuesday its owners signed a lease at a new location after a large fire at the original Lincoln Heights locations.

The gelato place is famous for its Instagram-worthy unique creations such spaghetti gelato, unicorn gelato, gelato tacos and Cookie Monster gelato.

Back in September, a two-alarm fire ripped through Lincoln Heights, forcing the shop to close. No one was injured in the fire, which started in the attic of Paciugo. At the time, the fired department thought the case was probably electrical.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Paciugo revealed a video of the new location in the Quarry Village and thanked its fans for the support.

There is no timeline yet on when it will open.

RELATED: Paciugo San Antonio owners vow to rebuild after Lincoln Heights fire

RELATED: Made in S.A.: Paciugo Gelato Cafe

RELATED: Paciugo Gelato Cafe serves up selfie-worthy masterpieces