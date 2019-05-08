DALLAS — Most mass shooters or school shooters are just looking to have a "high body count," says a writer who has interviewed hundreds of shooters.

Phil Chalmers is a writer who has interviewed hundreds of teen killers and school shooters during the past 30 years to get inside their minds of why they did it.

"It's so complex. You can't just say it's video games. It's politicians, it's guns, it's this or that," Chalmers said. "There are many things going on."

He says the reasons vary but typically there are warning signs.

Usually, they broadcast or talk about killing on social media, they plan six months to a year in advance. They have a fascination with weapons. They make videos and journals, and they have a fascination with violent video games.

"It's called leakage. They can't keep it in. They will leak something and those are the warning signs, guns and posing with guns with them on social media," Chalmers said.

The warning signs can be easy to miss.

Sue Klebold missed the signs 20 years ago when her son Dylan and a friend gunned down classmates at Columbine High School.

In a prior interview with WFAA, Klebold said she missed the signs.

"Dylan did have some change in behavior in his junior year in high school. He was never in trouble before but he suddenly in trouble all the time," she said.

