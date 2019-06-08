SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man accused of killing his wife was found dead in his cell Monday night.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Enrique Perez, 25, was found unresponsive by a cellmate around 9:52 p.m. Monday.

Perez's cellmate alerted an officer who, along with other deputies and medical staff, performed life-saving measures.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the jail for further treatment, but Perez was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

Perez was booked into the jail on Thursday, August 1 after he confessed to killing his wife, 26-year-old Mary Lou Rodriguez.

Investigators say he led authorities to her body in Lampasas County.

An official cause of death has not been determined. Per standard procedure, BCSO's Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs are conducting an investigation into his death.