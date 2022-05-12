UPDATE: Officials release new photos of convicted murderer on the run after East Texas bus crash

If you spot Gonzalo Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTERVILLE, Texas — Officials have released new pictures of a convicted murderer who reportedly hijacked and crashed a Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) bus.

According to the TDCJ, Gonzalo Lopez, 46, allegedly slipped out of his shackles, went to the front of the bus on Thursday and stabbed the driver, identified as Randy Smith, in the hand. The bus was headed to Huntsville with 16 inmates on board.

As the men struggled, authorities say Lopez tried to get Smith's gun from his holster, but failed. The bus then crashed in a ditch on Highway 7, about two miles west of Centerville. He then ran off as law enforcement fired shots toward him. It's unclear if he was hit.

Smith was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his hand, according to the TDCJ. Another guard on the bus, identified as Jimmie Brinegar, was not injured.

The rest of the inmates stayed on the bus following the crash.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County after killing a man with a pickax, and attempted capital murder out of Webb County.