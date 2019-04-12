SAN ANTONIO — An inmate being held on an aggravated sexual assault charge was mistakenly released from the Comal County jail on Tuesday.

Authorities say 36-year old Jose Luis Aguilar-Mayorquin has not been caught. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5" in height and weighing 300lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a sleeveless gray shirt.

The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the protocols for releasing inmates were not followed in this case.

A warrant has been issued for Aguilar-Mayorquin’s arrest.