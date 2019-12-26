SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Office said an inmate tried to escape custody while being transferred between units.

Officials say it happened early Thursday morning at the Adult Detention Center. They say 23-year-old Marco Alvarez made his way to a booking area with falsified documents that indicated his release.

Deputies in the booking area recognized that Alvarez was not being released and placed him in custody. Officials say he never left the secured area of the Adult Detention Center.

He was initially booked on September 10, 2019, for 4 counts of Assault Bodily Injury, one count of Retaliation, and is currently awaiting trial for two counts of Assault Bodily Injury Against a Security Officer.

Officials say after Thursday's incident, he will also face charges of Forgery of a Government Instrument.