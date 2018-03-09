GALVESTON, Texas - An injured dolphin is on the road to recovery after it was found beached in Galveston Monday morning.

The Critical Care Team at the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network rescued the large male dolphin near 53rd and the Galveston Seawall.

The team took it to a TMMSN rehab center in Galveston to recover. TMMSN said the dolphin had multiple shark bites and appeared to be sickly for a while.

"Thanks to the quick thinking of Galveston Park Board in reporting this dolphin to our 1-800-9-MAMMAL hotline." said the network in a Facebook post.

It's unclear how long the dolphin was on the beach or how long he will stay at the center.

