SAN ANTONIO — The owner of two shopping areas in South Texas says they will close due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Simon Properties said in a press release that San Marcos Premium Outlets and Ingram Park Mall will both close at 7 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed until March 29.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

