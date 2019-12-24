HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are on the scene of an infant's death north of Channelview early Tuesday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted a 3-month-old in the care of their grandmother managed to get into a plastic bag and possibly suffocated.
The incident occurred at a home in the 14800 block of Shottery, not far from Wallisville and Beltway 8.
The sheriff tweeted the 3-month-old's mother works a night shift job, so the grandmother was caring for the infant. Sometime during the night as the family slept, the infant "managed to move a bit, crawl into a plastic bag and possibly suffocate."
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. As of 6:30 a.m. deputies are still at the home investigating.
Check back for updates.
