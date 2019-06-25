PERRY CO., Ind. (WHAS11) -- An 11-year-old Girl Scout was killed by a falling tree at Perry County's Camp Koch on Monday. Three other people were injured and sent to hospitals in Kentucky and Indiana.

In a Facebook post, the Perry County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m., on June 24, after a tree had fallen on individuals at Camp Koch. Four people, a 10-year-old, 11-year-old, 50-year-old and 55-year-old, were taken to hospitals. Eleven-year-old Isabelle Meyer from Jasper, Ind., was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 10-year-old was treated at the hospital and released. The 50-year-old and 55-year-old are continuing to recover at hospitals.

Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone said a group was hiking on Monday morning when a large tree fell on the four individuals. He said it was raining at the time of the incident, but emergency management said there weren't any weather warnings in effect.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana released a statement saying they are "deeply saddened" by what happened at Camp Koch, and nothing is more important to them than the safety of the girls and volunteers.

Camp Koch remains closed Tuesday. The camp is located on the Ohio River, which runs along the state's border with Kentucky.

