The sentencing of comedian Bill Cosby is the latest high-profile case highlighting sexual assault claims against men in positions of power. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is another recent case where multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct.

As these types of cases dominate headlines, it underscores the type of resources for survivors. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, every 98 seconds a person in the U.S. is sexually assaulted. RAINN says meanwhile, only 6 out of every 1,000 perpetrators will be sentenced to prison.

Brittany Chozinski, a staff member at the Rape Crisis Center and associate professor of Sociology at Our Lady of the Lake University, said survivors feel empowered with the #MeToo Movement, but there is still fear behind reporting a sexual assault.

Survivors may be afraid they will not be believed or they blame themselves for the assault. She said for adults, there is a time limit to take legal action against a perpetrator. She recommends contacting police and getting a forensic exam done within 4 days of the assault. But for minors, the law is different. There is no statute of limitations in Texas if the abuse occurred when a person was a child.

"Generally, for children none. Adults about 10 years because we understand that kids don't understand what happened," explained Chozinski.

She said regardless of age, all survivors can and should get counseling. She said the Rape Crisis Center has education and survivor advocacy resources available.

"We have a tendency to define positive outcomes in a situation like this with justice being served. My attacker will be arrested. My attacker will be sentenced. That's not a guarantee by any means. There are a million different variables that come to play," said Chozinski. "So its transitioning our focus from purely of justice being served to our own personal healing."

The Rape Crisis Center's 24 hour hotline is (210) 349-7273. Another local organization that helps in child abuse situations is ChildSafe (210) 675-9000.

