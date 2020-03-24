Spring is normally the time of year wedding season blooms, but with the coronavirus outbreak many businesses are closing leaving brides and grooms wondering what to do.

Shelby and Vincent Easley have been planning their dream wedding for around 2-years, the couple expected to tie the knot at her parents in Grand Saline with a wooded background.

“Every girl thinks about that dream wedding,” Shelby said. “They (her parents) had went and bought like 6,300 lights and they had already went and put them around the trees.”

But then as social distancing became of importance amid COVID-19, guests started to call the couple and it seemed that dream might not come true.

“Within a couple of hours our list dropped from 130 people,” the bride explained. “Then in 72 hours it dropped down until almost 60 people.”

Vincent said the couple didn’t want to give up though.

“We've been waiting two years,” said Vincent. “I don't want to put it off any longer, even if it's just the two of us, and we have to FaceTime our preacher.”

It was a joke that led to the couple going tying the knot Saturday, March 21.

“I was like we can do a movie theater type of thing and everyone pulls up in their cars,” the groom said.

Shelby’s mom looked into it and it seemed to be ok, plus her parents already had a circle driveway. Even guests liked the idea.

“They were like, actually, yeah, that sounds way better, there's no social contact and yet we still get to come and enjoy your special day,” said Vincent.

As the fairy tales say, true love conquers all and that’s how the Easley’s said ‘I Do’ with a drive through.