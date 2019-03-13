SAN ANTONIO — Cheating the system: parents allegedly paid thousands of dollars to get their kids admitted into elite universities.

The man at the center of the scheme—Rick Springer—is accused of exploiting disability by instructing parents to claim their children had learning disabilities so that they could receive extended time for the ACT or SAT. Springer then allegedly paid a testing proctor to correct the student’s answers on the test, and in another case, found another person to sit and take the test for a student.

Independent college counselor Darcy Hoberman has been working with students on the college admissions process for over a decade, and said the scheme is incredibly difficult to do. “This type of cheating is just unbelievable,” she said. “It's a huge scheme that takes a lot of thought and a lot of time to accomplish something like that."

Hoberman said the College Board, the company that administers the SAT, and the ACT organization are stringent in their rules for allowing students to take the tests with accommodations like extended time.

“They've made that more and more difficult over the years. So many students wanted extra time because the test is difficult to take in the allotted amount of time. And so many students were trying to get that time, so they've made it harder and harder over the years to actually get the time,” she said.

Hoberman said that even though cheating has taken place on the tests, the rules in place for the SAT and ACT are difficult to break. “There's so many steps that you have to take. It's just not feasible. I'm pretty shocked that it happened to this extent,” she said.

Springer is the founder of a company called The Edge College and Career Network, a college preparation consulting business.

Hoberman said she hopes this case doesn’t place a bad reputation on independent counselors like her who are working in the students’ best interests. “I think my hope would be that people would understand that this was one person in a field of thousands of people who are doing amazing work,” Hoberman said. “The people who are doing the good work are out there, are working really hard to find students and families the right schools where they are going to thrive."

