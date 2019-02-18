WASHINGTON — Protesters take to D.C. streets on President's Day Monday in response to President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency.

Local leaders, advocates and activists and joining together against Trump's "illegal fake emergency," as they referred to it in a press release.

The local protest is part of a national day of outcry in response to Trump's declaration of a national emergency in order to fund his border wall.

Activists taking part in the protest will demand that Congress takes action in order to overrule his emergency declaration.

They gathered outside of the White House, at Lafayette Square starting at noon.