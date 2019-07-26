SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 70's that was shot and killed while getting gas at a southeast side gas station early Friday morning has been identified as Jose Lozano Rodriguez, 77.

Rodriguez was at the Exxon at Fair Avenue and I-37 just after 1:00 a.m. That's when two men came up to him and one of them shot him in the face. Police say the two men took off after the shooting.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are hoping video from the gas station will help them track down the suspects. In the meantime, they have shared photos of those suspects, which can be viewed below.

Courtesy / San Antonio Police

Courtesy / San Antonio Police