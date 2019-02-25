SAN ANTONIO — The fire happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Lemur Drive, on the city’s northwest side. The family told KENS 5 that Javier Sanchez Sr. and his wife, Martha, had a son who was home at the time. The family said their son was able to get his mother out. He tried to run back inside the home for his dad but it was too late. Firefighters had to hold him back because the flames were too dangerous.

His family shared that Sanchez Sr. wasn’t feeling well and decided to sleep downstairs that evening. His wife, Martha, decided to go to bed upstairs. It was the first time they had slept apart. They say Sanchez Sr.’s body was found on the stairs. They believe he tried to search for his wife.

KENS 5 spoke with the neighbors who live right behind the family’s home. Deborah Castillo said her husband tried to help firefighters by hosing water on the property.

“He could see the garage. My husband knew that's where he kept all of his lawn mower stuff and his gasoline and started dousing it with water,” recalled Castillo. "Just that we're sorry it happened. We're sorry that it happened and we didn't know what else to do."

Castillo and her husband described Sanchez Sr. as a caring gentleman. They said he was a hard worker and a selfless person. He would often mow their yard when they didn’t have time. They said Sanchez Sr. would even do the chore without pay.

“He’s a nice man. He was going to cut our grass today. My husband was barbecuing and was talking to him. He was going to cut our backyard,” she said.

Sanchez Sr. leaves behind his wife and two sons. The family's home was destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. If you would like to help the Sanchez family, a GoFundMe has been set up. Click here for details.