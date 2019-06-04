SAN ANTONIO — January 1, 2017 was not just the start of the new year. It was the beginning of Javier Salazar’s first term as Bexar County Sheriff. After serving a public information officer at the San Antonio Police Department he defeated formidable incumbent Susan Pamerleau. His greatest challenger was yet to come.

In 2018, more than 20 deputies were arrested, three capital murder suspects escaped from the Bexar County Detention Center, multiple inmates were released from the jail, and high-ranking staff left the office to name a few things.

Despite the gloomy headline, Salazar said BCSO is making strides in the right direction.

“We’ve done great. We’ve created a whole of new programs,” He said.

Salazar said in some cases his office is doubling training. According to the sheriff, he inherited a staff suffering from insufficient training.

“It’s going to take a while to turn that battleship around,” Salazar said.

KENS 5: If you had to give yourself a letter grade what would you give yourself?

Salazar: I’d give myself an A.

KENS 5: Is the ‘A’ for effort or an ‘A’ for success?

Salazar: It’s for accomplishment. Look I knew coming into this thing I was not Barry Switzer being handed the keys to a Super Bowl team that was already off and running. I knew we had some work ahead of us. But we, certainly, didn’t run from it.

The Bexar County Detention Center has been a source of enough wrongdoing to describe its management as troubled. Three jail administrators in two years, a failed jail state standards inspection, deputies accused of fighting inmates, staff bringing meth and Whataburger into the facility to inmates.

Salazar said of all the sheriffs in Texas each would say their jail is a problem.

“I can tell you it’s complacency, lack of training and lack of clear-cut policy,” He said. “The best policy in the world is not going to succeed if people are not following it.”

As for running for a second term as sheriff in 2020 Salazar said he has not decided. Until that time, he will keep doing his job.