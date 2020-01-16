SAN ANTONIO — Everything is bigger in Texas, including our boots!

The famous North Star Mall boots are celebrating a major milestone. Thursday marks exactly 40 years since they were placed at the apex of the popular shopping center.

The sculpture stands at 35-feet, three inches tall, 30-feet long, nine–feet wide and weighs in at 10,000 pounds.

It was created by artist Bob “Daddy O” Wade in 1980 in Washington, DC, and North Star Mall purchased the boots for $20,000.

An interesting fact, according to Wade, each boot could hold upwards of 300,000 gallons of beer, just in case anyone would like to fill them.