AUSTIN, Texas — The iconic "Greetings From Austin" mural in Austin has been cleaned up after it was vandalized.

It's not clear when exactly the artwork was vandalized, but this photo taken just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday showed the mural covered in blue spray paint. After checking back on the mural Thursday morning, the mural was cleaned up.

Part of the vandalism read, "Welcome to Austin, don't forget to leave."

The famous mural, which is located on South First and Annie Street, has been photographed many times and it's a must-see for many when visiting Austin. The mural is one of the city’s most colorful walls featuring everything it has to offer.

