Audie Godfrey was taken off a life support machine in the pediatric intensive care unit of North Central Baptist Hospital last summer. His life was over at 21-months-old.

His image, now, lives at the same hospital.

"Our youngest son passed away due to a tragic accident at the end of August," Logan Godfrey said. "But we try to take comfort knowing he's up in heaven right now."

Godfrey is a firefighter/paramedic with Bexar County District 7. His wife Amanda is a personal trainer. The couple had a picture-perfect family with the addition of two sons, Jubal and Audie.

The details of Audie's death have not been discussed publicly by his family. Godfrey said the months since his youngest son's death have not been easy. But his family has a great support system.

"We love him to death to this day," he said.

During their grief, the Godfreys expressed their gratitude to the nurses in the PICU.

"The family sent a really nice letter to us about how much they appreciated our care at the end of his life," Nurse Sarah Weeks said.

When North Central Baptist Hospital unveiled their new PICU this month the Godfrey's gratitude was recognized.

Room 6 in the 7,000 sq feet unit included a permanent mural of Audie and his older brother Jubal who is still alive.

"For a mural of him and his brother to be in a hospital," Godfrey said. "For people to see him for years to come. It really does mean a lot to us."

The mural is of a big red fire truck with images of the Godfrey boys. Jubal is playing with a fire truck. Audie is touching a Dalmation. An American flag is also picture.

"I miss my son. I wish could have him back," Godfrey said. "There's nothing I can do to get him back."

The hope is that the mural with its bright colors and an appeal to children will assist in the wellness of children who come into the unit with high risk health situations.

"That approach, not only for kids, but for every human being---a friendly welcoming approach is always for y our health," Dr Pedro Chavez said.

Meantime, the Godfreys continue their journey of grief and healing.