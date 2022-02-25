'I can relate to them': Local veterans hope for peace amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

As Russian forces close in on Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, two Vietnam war veterans in San Antonio praise the spirit of Ukrainian troops and citizens to defend freedom

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio natives John Rodriguez and Juan Perez are familiar with the horrors of war, having served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam conflict. Now, they watch from afar as the people of Ukraine defend their independence against a Russian invasion.

“War, it’s unfortunate but we just have to support those who are fighting,” Rodriguez said.

Russian military forces are advancing toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in an attempt to dismantle the government.

The invasion has resulted in the deaths of at least hundreds of troops on both sides of the conflict, including Ukrainian civilian casualties.

World leaders have condemned President Vladimir Putin’s actions and implemented a series of economic sanctions against Russia.

Rodriguez served four years in the Marines. He and his band of biological brothers also served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“One tour in Vietnam I was assigned to a helicopter squadron, crash crew,” Rodriguez said.

The Vietnam-era draft led to Perez carrying out numerous life-saving missions alongside the Army’s First Cavalry Division.

“They would call us and we were in the area and they were wounded and we went in there and picked them up. It was hard,” Perez said.

The two veterans are still coping with the scars of war decades later while keeping active in the local military community through the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9186.

The Ukraine-Russia crisis resonates with Perez and Rodriguez, who empathize with the families of Ukrainian troops defending the country’s freedom.

The Ukrainian government has prohibited citizens ages 18-60 from leaving the country.

Residents in Kyiv have joined the resistance in preparation for Russia’s assault on the city. Despite lack of training among the ordinary Ukrainian citizen, what remains strong is their willingness to protect their homeland.

“I can relate to them in a sense that they have to standup for what they (Ukrainians) believe,” Perez said.