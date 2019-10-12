HUTTO, Texas — The 11-year-old boy with autism who was missing Monday evening has been found safe and is back home with his family, according to Hutto police.
According to police, Corbin Remalia had run out of the house while his sister was watching him at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Austin Taco Bell employee accused of threatening customer with a machete
Wheel thieves targeting cars in San Marcos
It's official: The Texas Longhorns are playing in the Valero Alamo Bowl
Matthew McConaughey plays Austin tour guide for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner