HOUSTON — A woman was killed after her husband allegedly shot her at a home in west Houston, according to Houston police.

Officers said around 10:17 a.m. Saturday, the man shot the woman at the home in the 2600 block of Cedarmoor Court.

According to a detective at the scene, the woman's husband confessed to investigators at the scene. He told them he shot his wife in the head and then called family members to tell them what he did.

The detective also said the couple’s two teen daughters were inside the home at the time.

The man is in custody and charges are expected to be filed soon.

