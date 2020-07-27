Hurricane Hanna's impact on Padre Island

City beach crews were working to clean up all of the debris so that people can get back to the beach on Monday.

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Residents in Flour Bluff and on Padre Island woke up Sunday morning without any electricity.￼￼ The beaches there were blocked by debris and sand￼ left behind by the Hurricane Hanna￼.



At Bob Hall pier the parking lot was uprooted by that storm surge that Hurricane Hanna sent down the coastline.

Corpus Christi resident Matt Kreft surveyed the damage as well,"I saw this and I’m like oh no man. I love coming out here so they’ll just have to redo it again. Hopefully we will get some good years out of it," Kreft said.

Kreft came out to the beach to do some kite surfing. And even though the waves were still wild, it did not appear that he had any problems navigating through the rough waters.

Other folks came out with their dogs to walk the beach and some people just wanted to snap a picture or two. Around the rest of Padre Island, the signal lights were out at all the intersections and the power to the island was cut as well.

City beach crews armed with heavy equipment and power tools at the Whitecap access road. They were working to clean up all of the debris so that people can get back out on the beach on Monday.

One access road showed the power of Hanna as the beach face of the dunes had been stripped away. The mile markers along the beach used to have a mountain of sand piled up right next to them and that was gone.

Jason Heflin visited from Louisville, Kentucky and was on vacation. He said he will be able to tell everyone back home that he survived a hurricane.

”It was interesting something like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity￼,” Heflin said.

In front of the Boathouse Bar and Grill, there was a partially submerged boat.