WASHINGTON — Dorian Latest - Key Points:

Strength: Dorian has max winds of 150 mph, a Category 4 storm. (157 mph winds makes it a Category 5)

Dorian has max winds of 150 mph, a Category 4 storm. (157 mph winds makes it a Category 5)

The latest track continues to move Dorian east of the Florida coast, but landfall is still possible. The hurricane may also hug Florida's coast and keep the center of the storm off shore, but close enough to still bring hurricane and tropical storm force winds to the coast. Miami and Tampa have been removed from the hurricane forecast cone. Track Eastern Seaboard : Dorian could ride along the eastern coast and potentially make landfall as a weaker hurricane between Georgia and the Carolinas.

: Dorian could ride along the eastern coast and potentially make landfall as a weaker hurricane between Georgia and the Carolinas. Timing: Dorian hits the northwest Bahamas Sunday and Monday and impact Florida late Monday and Tuesday. Georgia and Carolinas will be impacted between Wednesday and Thursday.

Dorian hits the northwest Bahamas Sunday and Monday and impact Florida late Monday and Tuesday. Georgia and Carolinas will be impacted between Wednesday and Thursday. Forecast Notes: The timing of the turn to the north is still uncertain, so Florida is not in the clear.

As of Saturday night, Dorian remains a category 4 storm with winds up to 150 mph and gusts up to 185 mph. The storm continues to move NW and will get steered westward toward the northern Bahamas and then near the east coast of Florida.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the northern Bahamas and Tropical Storm Watches for parts of Florida.

As it moves toward Florida, it will slow to a crawl on its final approach and curve northward. The Bahamas will likely take a beating from the storm for several days. While Florida remains in the path of the storm, model trends Saturday morning show that the storm could shift further north and away from Florida's coast. This would keep the center of the storm off shore, but still bring hurricane force winds and tropical storm force winds to the Florida coast.

If the storm continues on a northern track once it pulls away from Florida it may impact Georgia and the Carolinas as a weaker hurricane or continue to hug the coast until it dissipates and moves further out to sea.

IN 2016, Hurricane Matthew stayed just off the east coast of Florida. In fact, the last Category 4 storm or stronger to hit the east coast of Florida was Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in August of 1992.

A hurricane becomes major when sustained winds reach 111 mph, making it a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Here's What We Know:

The storm will be steered northwest closer to the U.S. mainland along the north side of the Bahamas.

A mainland U.S. landfall is a possibility Tuesday as a Category 4 Hurricane or the storm could hug along the coast.

The storm will slow down on its final approach to the east coast of Florida.

If the storm stays north it may make landfall along the Georgia or Carolina coasts.

It is important to note that the track and intensity of the storm may still change. Continue to follow our weather blog for the updates.

Here are the spaghetti models, showing where models take the center of Dorian over the next five days. Notice the models all trying to curve the storm north, but they disagree on when it begins to curve northward.

Rain and Storm Surge:

The National Hurricane Center that Dorian will dump six to 12 inches of rain with an isolated 18 inches possible. Storm may bring on a 10 to 15 feet storm surge.

What Steers Dorian:

While in the Bahamas, Dorian will be steered between a big dome of high pressure to the north and an upper low to the south. These create steering currents that help pivot Dorian from moving northwest to moving closer to due west to the U.S. mainland.

What will change in the coming days is that our weather models will get a better handle on the strength of each of these features and that can fluctuate the path Dorian takes.

The problem come Monday is that the steering currents change and we lose a lot of the push to keep the storm moving. Dorian will slow down and creep more northward up the state of Florida beyond Monday. It is still uncertain if this will happen before it reaches the east coast.

How To Prep Now:

Those in or vacationing to Florida need to pay very close attention to this storm. Many uncertainties remain, but the end of the holiday weekend will be impacted by this storm. Check with travel provider to change flights.

Remember your hurricane prep list, re-stock food/water, have extra batteries and flashlights.

Be ready to take action at the end of the week as we get a better handle on the path of the storm.

History Of East Coast Florida Hurricane Landfalls

Most Infamously, Andrew made landfall near Homestead, Florida in 1992. More recently, three hurricanes have made landfall since 2000. Jeanne and Frances made landfall very close to each other just three weeks apart in 2004. The next year, Katrina. But since then, there hasn't been a landfall. Matthew in 2016 rode up the coast as a strong hurricane but never made landfall.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is Picking Up

Climatologically speaking, it's about time for the tropics to turn more active. Even though hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin started on June 1, the bulk of tropical storms and hurricanes develop after Aug. 20. That's because we have the warmest waters of the year at this time which serve as fuel for intensifying tropical systems and hurricanes. September is the busiest month of the Atlantic hurricane season, when atmospheric and environmental conditions are typically the most favorable.

The season lasts until Nov. 30. Through Aug. 28. We've have had five named storms, including two hurricanes.

The next name on the list of Atlantic hurricane names is Fernand. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) maintains the list of names. There are six lists that are reused every sixth year. However, the WMO retires names of tropical storms and hurricanes that have been especially damaging or deadly. For example, there will never been another Katrina, Andrew or Michael.

There are also different lists for different parts of the world using names in the languages that are indigenous in that region.

