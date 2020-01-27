SAN ANTONIO — Millions of dollars in federal funds are heading to South Texas.

Last week, Congressman Henry Cuellar (TX-28) announced that more than $10 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will go to housing resources in the Bexar County/San Antonio area.

Through the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program, San Antonio and Bexar County organizations received $9,437,007. The funding will assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“It is important that we find ways to help low-income individuals and families live in integrated settings,” said Cuellar. “With this funding the San Antonio and Bexar County area will be able to continue assisting individuals live independently and not face the daunting issue of homelessness."

Two separate grants were also awarded to both the Housing Authority of Bexar County (HABC) and the San Antonio Housing Authority (SAHA).

HABC received $449,784 to support Mainstream Housing Vouchers and $192,149 through the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program. SAHA received $381,981 to support Mainstream Housing Vouchers and $936,002 through the FSS program. Mainstream vouchers assist low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing; the FSS program assists families in becoming financially independent.