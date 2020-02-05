HOUSTON — Two officers have been taken to the hospital after the helicopter they were in crashed at an apartment complex in north Houston.

It happened at the Biscayne Apartments in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley just before 2 a.m. According to HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the officers were flying to a call when it crashed into the complex. The report came in from a crime scene unit that was investigating a murder case.

The two officers were badly injured in the crash, said Acevedo, and had to be cut out of the aircraft. They were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Acevedo says they're in critical condition.

“We need prayers for these officers. They’re in pretty bad shape,” he said at a media briefing near the scene. "And we would ask for prayers from the community."

Acevedo says the pilot managed to avoid hitting the apartment buildings, which he says undoubtedly would have resulted in fatalities.

"Somehow, miraculously, there were no flames," he said.

At this point, it’s not known how the accident happened, but Acevedo says the department is going to stop any more flights until further notice.

During the investigation, Acevedo says shots were fired nearby, and officers arrested three people.

No one on the ground was injured.

This is a breaking story. We'll add updates as they come in.