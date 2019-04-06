Maleah Davis’ short life has touched so many people here in Houston and around the world, and this weekend, the city of Houston will honor her with a tribute downtown.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says he’s approved a request to turn the Houston City Hall lights pink Sunday. That was her favorite color.

“Just as the light will shine in her memory, we must continue to shine a light on the horrific circumstances that lead to her death and make a promise to protect all children in our community," Turner wrote in a release.

The remains found in Arkansas on Friday were confirmed Monday to be of Maleah Davis.

Mayor Turner is asking people to focus their energy on creating lasting changes in her honor.

“Love your child and hold them close, volunteer at a shelter for women and children, support foster organizations or make a donation to your favorite charity in Maleah's name,” he said.

