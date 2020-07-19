Family of Vincent 'Bubba' Mandola speak of the late Houston restaurant pioneer's legacy on social media

HOUSTON — A man who brought several popular restaurants to the Houston restaurant scene has died, those close to the family confirmed.
Vincent “Bubba” Mandola was 77.
Mandola is the owner of Nino’s, Grappino’s and Vincent’s restaurants in Houston.
“I never thought in a million years I would be writing this right now but life doesn’t always go the way you want it to,” his granddaughter Julia Corbett said on social media. “If you know me, you know he was a huge part of my life. My Papa was the most witty, kind hearted, absolute caring, and strongest person I’ve ever known...I’m beyond proud to be his granddaughter. Please hug your loved ones and tell them you love them! I know he’s up in Heaven cooking everyone a meannn pasta dish. In loving memory of my Papa, Vincent Mandola, may you Rest In Peace and be with us always until we meet again .”
Mandola was a St. Thomas High School baseball recruit and a Vietnam War veteran.
Mandola’s Deli also posted about Mandola's passing and urged residents to practice social distancing, to wear a mask, to stay home and other precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings,” Mandola management posted to social media. “Vincent’s many friends and cousins, including Frank will miss him dearly…his staff and loyal patrons will miss him too.”