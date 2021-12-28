HPD officer relieved of duty pending the outcome of investigation into deadly crash

Charles Payne, 75, died Sunday when an HPD unit heading north on Shepherd Drive crashed into into his vehicle that was turning in front of the patrol unit.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer involved in a deadly crash has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation, HPD announced Tuesday.

The incident is being investigated by the HPD Vehicular Crimes and Internal Affairs Divisions, as well as the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the initial report of the deadly crash.

Charles Payne, 75, died Sunday when an HPD unit heading north on Shepherd Drive crashed into into his vehicle that was turning in front of the unit, according to investigators. This happened at noon in the 4600 block of N. Shepherd Drive near Curtin Street.

Payne was pronounced dead and the officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Family reaction

Family members said the victim left for church Sunday morning and never returned.

“All I know is he left for church this morning and never made it home,” Kevin Payne said.

Payne said his father, Charles, was the one who died in the crash.

Surveillance video shows the crash. In the video, you see Payne's Cadillac attempting to turn off Shepherd when it's struck by an HPD SUV.

Witness accounts

Anthony Jones works at a carwash across the street from where the crash happened. He said he saw the impact and called 911.

"It was pretty loud. As I said, I was standing right here,” Jones said.

Jones said that in his experience, cars in the opposing turn lane at the crash site could have contributed to the collision.

“If you have a car in that turning lane, turning to the left, and you’re turning to the left as well in the opposite lane, you can’t see the oncoming traffic,” Jones said.

Those who are often in the area said something needs to be done about the dangerous stretch of road.

“There’s needs to a light or something there because there’s always near-crashes or crashes right there. I mean, there’s never going to be a time where ... there’s no debris in the road,” Jones said.