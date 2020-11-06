The vandalism was first spotted at sunrise Thursday in the Museum District area.

HOUSTON — A Christopher Columbus statue in Houston has been vandalized along with others around the world.

The statue located in Bell Park, in the Museum District area, was splashed with red paint sometime overnight.

A cardboard sign reading “rip the head from your oppressor" was placed on it, reports KHOU 11's Michelle Choi.

Other Columbus states around the world have previously and recently been vandalized or even toppled by protesters. Confederate monuments and statues have also been damaged or toppled recently.

The statue in Houston's Bell Park has been defaced before, including in 2017 when it was previously covered in red paint. Crews carefully used a pressure washer to restore it at that time.