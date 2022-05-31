1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

A construction worker died Tuesday after getting trapped in a machine near Normandy Street and the East Freeway, according to HFD.

HOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after getting trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department.

It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street.

Officials said construction crews were using a trenching machine to drill a hole into the ground when one worker fell into the machine.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, first responders were still working to recover the worker's body.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene and traffic is being impacted.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene near a motel/hotel at 12700 East Freeway after receiving reports of a trench rescue at a job site. A construction worker was entrapped in a machine. After evaluation HFD crews determined it to be a body recovery. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 31, 2022