1 dead in east Houston worksite accident

A construction worker became trapped in a machine near Normandy Street and the East Freeway, according to HFD.

HOUSTON — A construction worker died Tuesday morning at an east Houston worksite after they became trapped in a machine, according to the Houston Fire Department.

It happened at about 11 a.m. in the 12700 block of East Freeway and Halsey Street.

Firefighters were initially called to what was believed to be a trench rescue, HFD said.

Multiple fire crews are on the scene and traffic is being impacted.

Dozens of firefighters and workers could be seen at the site where an excavator was digging, but it wasn't clear what led to the incident.

@HoustonFire is currently on scene near a motel/hotel at 12700 East Freeway after receiving reports of a trench rescue at a job site. A construction worker was entrapped in a machine. After evaluation HFD crews determined it to be a body recovery. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) May 31, 2022