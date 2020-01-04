HOUSTON — Houston police overnight issued a missing persons bulletin for a woman who hasn’t been seen in over 24 hours.

Natasha Williams, 36, was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday on Langley and Hirsch not far from her family’s home. That’s in northeast Houston west of Little York and Homestead.

Family members said the woman had on a blond wig, a black/shirt, blue jeans pants and Black flip flop and was last seen at the corner of Langley and Hirsch.

They also said the missing woman takes medication for seizures and schizophrenia. Any information regarding this person should be phoned in to the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

Police described Williams as a black female with a blonde wig. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

