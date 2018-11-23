ST. PAUL, Minn. - Authorities are investigating a house explosion in St. Paul that injured two people.

The explosion happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Payne Avenue on Friday.

Authorities say that the entire block has been condemned.

One person who was inside the home was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital

Officials have released no updates on the condition of the victim taken to the hospital.

The fire safety manager did tell KARE 11 another person was also taken to the hospital just in case but she says that person was awake and communicating at the time.

A dog and a cat also were rescued.

Debris was strewn about the intersection. Windows were shattered in a home across the street, and residents in surrounding homes were displaced.

The cause of the blast wasn't immediately determined.

St. Paul Fire chief confirms house explosion, no word yet on cause. We’ll get an update here shortly @kare11 pic.twitter.com/2FFS4zpA31 — Sharon Yoo (@SharonKARE11) November 23, 2018

