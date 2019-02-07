A doughnut institution will now bring its world-famous treats to your door.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts recently launched online ordering with the option for delivery. The service includes 100 stores in 15 states, not including Texas.

Online ordering menu includes dozens, brew boxes and bottled drinks. Delivery orders have to be at least $7.99 and delivery fees will vary by location.

The company says it is being launched in limited locations, but plans to add new locations in the future.

You can find out more at Krispy Kreme's website.