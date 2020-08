Captain Bryant Anderson died on Tuesday after losing his battle with COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO — The body of a Converse fire captain who passed away earlier this week will be escorted to a funeral home Friday morning.

Captain Bryant Anderson, 45, died on Tuesday after losing his battle with COVID-19. Converse Fire Chief Luis Valdez said Anderson had been in the hospital for nearly a month fighting the virus.