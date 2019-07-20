SAN ANTONIO — Two homes southeast of downtown in the 1100 block of Delaware Street suffered extensive damage after a dumpster between the structures caught fire.

According to officials with the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire broke out around 3 a.m. and quickly spread to the homes as firefighters were arriving at the scene.

While SAFD was able to get control of the fire, the damage was extensive.

Both homes were going through renovations at the time of the blaze.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time.

The official cause of the fire is unknown.