SAN ANTONIO — A homeowner on the far north side fought back to stop a suspected thief from breaking into his car.

Police say the homeowner walked outside to stop the guy around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning on Hunters Hawk.

The homeowner thought the suspect had a weapon, so he shot at him, hitting him once.

The suspect ran off leaving a blood trail around the block. Police believe he likly got into a vehicle. He has not yet been caught.

The homeowner was not hurt. Police are still investigating.