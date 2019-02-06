ST. LOUIS — A man called 911 and told police he shot a man he knows at his front door. The shooting victim died at the scene.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday at the caller's home in the 5300 block of Virginia Ave. in the Carondelet neighborhood.

When police found the shooting victim, he was not conscious or breathing. He had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

