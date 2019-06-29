SAN ANTONIO — A homeless man landed in the hospital after being stabbed early this morning near the Historic Market Square downtown.

According to police, the man, who was stabbed in the arm and back, ran up to a McDonald's drive-thru asking for help.

The manager of the McDonald's called EMS and the man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The victim reportedly would not cooperate with police.

They believe the incident was the result of a fight between the victim and another homeless man on the corner of W. Houston Street and N. Leona Street.