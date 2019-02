SAN ANTONIO — A home on the northeast side was destroyed in a huge fire late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at a home on Berrycreek, near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel.

Fire crews say no one is currently living in the home and no one was hurt. The damage was so extensive that fire crews say it is a total loss.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.