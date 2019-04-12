SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews responded to a massive house fire near South Side Lions Park early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. on Roland Road.

Crews say the 3500-square foot house was destroyed by the fire. No injuries were reported. Fire crews said no one was in the house at the time.

