SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for the driver they say slammed into a pick-up truck on the south side then left their vehicle behind.

Around 11 p.m. Thursday night, the driver of a white Ford pick-up ran a stop sign at Burcham Avenue and Tabor, according to officers. The pick-up then reportedly t-boned another truck going through the intersection.

The impact caused the second truck to flip, trapping the woman driving it, inside the cab.

Firefighters rescued her from the truck. She was not seriously hurt. The driver who ran the stop sign, took off from the crash, leaving the pick-up behind, police said..

No word yet on what charges he could face once police get him in custody.