SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Management Committee unanimously approved the redesign plans for Alamo Plaza on Tuesday.

The Alamo CEO Douglass McDonald said the vote is progress, but the plans still have to be approved by other committees and, eventually, City Council, before the project can start.

The Alamo Plaza Master Plan includes moving the Cenotaph 500 feet from its current location, adding a museum, and closing major streets to traffic.

Many residents' and visitors’ opinions on the changes run the gamut. However, there has been strong opposition about relocating the Cenotaph.

McDonald said City Council could vote on the plans as early as October 18th.

A video released by the General Texas Land Office this week shows more about the proposed changes:

