MIDLAND, Texas — A real-life drama gripped the nation in Oct. 1987: 18-month-old Jessica McClure fell 22 feet down a dry water well while playing in her aunt’s backyard near Midland, Texas. It’s not clear how she wound up there since the abandoned well had been covered with a large, heavy rock.

The opening to the well was only 8 inches wide, far too small for rescuers to enter. So, a way had to be devised to rescue her from the deep shaft.

The plan was complex and would take time to carry out. Workers would have to drill a wider shaft next to the small well, then drill a tunnel to connect the two wells. Using the larger shaft, a rescue worker would be able to reach her and carry her to safety.

The process took time because of the hard rock. After the first day, the family and rescue workers grew more desperate. Was she still alive? Had the fall rendered her unconscious, or worse?

To find out, a technician lowered a microphone into the well and to everyone’s surprise they heard her singing to herself. Other times they heard her moans, realizing the little girl had been injured.

Because of the fear of internal injuries, medical personnel decided not to send food or water to her fearing it would do more harm than good.

But time was running out. One day passed, then a second day. Jessica remained trapped underground as drillers worked around the clock to save her.

Fifty-eight hours after Jessica fell into the well, on Oct. 16, 1987, she was rescued. A worker carried her in his arms as they were hoisted up the shaft and to the surface. It was a dramatic moment seen by millions on live TV.

Jessica was rushed to a hospital and received treatment for a head injury and cuts and bruises. Doctors removed part of her foot because of gangrene.

About a month after the rescue, Jessica left the hospital with her parents. She was limping but walking on her own. A smile lit-up her face.

Jessica McClure is 34 years old now, married with two children and works at a Midland elementary school as an assistant to special education teacher. She says she doesn’t remember anything about being trapped underground or of her rescue.

McClure was recently quoted as saying that her “life has been a miracle” – and many who witnessed the ordeal she went through in 1987 would likely agree.

