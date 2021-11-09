On 20th anniversary of 9/11, Texas political leaders remember those lost

Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Texans "to pause in remembrance of the innocent lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001."

AUSTIN, Texas — On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Texas political leaders are honoring those who lost their lives and calling for unity.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on Saturday, saying the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, “proved that Americans are stronger together, and in order to continue this pursuit we must rededicate ourselves to this goal.”

“Today, I encourage my fellow Texans to pause in remembrance of the innocent lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001,” said Abbott. “As we united in the face of destruction and tragedy, let us once again remember the enduring patriotism that binds us together as one nation. Together we will be a guiding light for generations to come.”

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said that though the events happened 20 years ago, for many of us the details of that day are still fresh in our minds.

“As we mark this somber anniversary, our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, and all those who continue to suffer pain, grief and trauma because of this tragedy,” he said. “We also pay tribute to the first responders who raced up the stairs, rushed into the rubble, and put their lives on the line to save others. Firefighters, police officers, service members, and ordinary people answered tragedy and destruction with selflessness and courage.”

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller honored the Texans that died on Sept. 11.

“For myself, my moments of contemplation and prayer on this sad and tragic anniversary will focus on those who gave their lives that day and the loved ones they left behind. This act of terrorism may have occurred in the world’s busiest city, but Texans and rural communities throughout this nation suffered loss that day,” he said.

Congressman Michael McCaul (TX-10) also offered words of remembrance.

"From the first responders who ran into the burning buildings, to the passengers on flight 93 who stormed the cockpit before the plane could reach its intended destination; we remember those individuals who displayed acts of unshakable heroism as they sacrificed their own lives so others could live,” said McCaul.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz released a video statement commemorating the day.

“Heidi and I were living less than a mile from the Pentagon at the time, the smell of the air, the agony of a nation that realized we were under attack,” said Cruz. “We also remember the unity, how we came together. For a moment in time, there were no Republicans or Democrats. There were no red states or blue states. We were America. We remember celebrating, seeing a president standing atop the rubble in New York City, telling everyone that America hears you and soon the entire world is going to hear you.”