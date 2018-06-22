About 200 people filled the San Antonio Garden Center for the last public meeting of the month for the Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee.

The committee revealed the latest redesign plans earlier this month and held a series of public meetings to hear the community's input on the proposal.

Some of the proposed changes included:

Restoring the church and long barracks

Repurposing the Crockett, Woolworth and Palace buildings into a visitor center and museum

Restoring and relocating the cenotaph

Lowering the plaza 16 inches to its historic level

And demolishing up to five buildings on Alamo street

Dozens of volunteers with the Battle of Flowers Association say that the redesign could mean the end of the signature parade for Fiesta.

"We don't want Alamo Street or the Alamo Plaza to close because every entry in our parade, and it's over 200, is required to have a floral tribute laid on the Alamo ground," said Anna Laura-Block, president of the Battle of Flowers Association.

The Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee proposed four alternative routes to accommodate the parade but Laura-Block said it's simply not enough.

Forrest Byas, a descendant of an Alamo Defender and fifth generation Texan, has been to all of the public meetings.

"[My] biggest concern probably is moving the cenotaph to clear out the battlefield to reclaim the battlefield like it was in 1836," he said. "Some don't want to close the streets, some do want to close the streets. Some don't want a museum, some do want a museum. Some don't want to do anything except restore the church and long barracks, so it's kind of all over the place there."

He added that it's important to keep an open mind moving forward.

"Not everybody is going to have everything they want, including me," Byas said. "I'm one of the purists that wants it to look just like it did March 5, 1836 but we have to compromise and we're pushing to get as much as we can, but it's a compromise between different groups."

Bryan Preston with the Texas General Land Office walked us through the plan for Alamo Plaza.

"We have to do right by the Alamo, so every decision we make flows from that," Preston said. "We know we're going to preserve and protect it. We have to recapture this battlefield. We have to build a museum because it deserves it."

Preston noted that the project is expected to cost $400 million and a majority of it is private funding. He said that the debate regarding the plans to restore and move the cenotaph goes back all the way to its design phase.

"What we discovered last night, looking through some old files, is that the location that the cenotaph stands on now on the north side of the plaza is not the original proposed location," Preston explained. "It was actually originally proposed, up until 1938, to stand to the south where the new plan, the current plan, our plan, actually places it."

He said that the advisory committee is taking the public's comments into consideration and will be launching another series of public meetings in July.

